AURORA, Ill. – A suburban Catholic school is canceling classes for the rest of the week because so many students are sick with the flu.

The principal of Holy Angels Catholic School in Aurora, Ill., said 26 percent of the student population is out sick.

The school closure also means that sports are canceled along with other extracurricular activities.

The school will be disinfected while students are away.