High-tech heists: Scammers using social media, technology to steal money

WGN Investigates

CHICAGO – Technology can be a lifeline, but it has also become the front line in a new war being waged by criminals to steal money.

From virtual kidnappings to ransomware, authorities say “high-tech heists” are an increasing threat. Criminals can now scam people from the relative obscurity of a computer screen.

One suburban mother fell victim to virtual kidnappers who trolled her daughter's social media account.

Tips to avoid becoming high-tech heist victim: