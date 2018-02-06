High-tech heists: Scammers using social media, technology to steal money

WGN Investigates
CHICAGO – Technology can be a lifeline, but it has also become the front line in a new war being waged by criminals to steal money.
From virtual kidnappings to ransomware, authorities say “high-tech heists” are an increasing threat. Criminals can now scam people from the relative obscurity of a computer screen.
One suburban mother fell victim to virtual kidnappers who trolled her daughter's social media account.
Tips to avoid becoming high-tech heist victim:
- Experts say slow down, don’t cave in to fast-paced pressure.
- Be aware that government agencies won't make threats over the phone.
- If your computer is compromised, turn it off. Use a trusted computer repair shop, not a number that pops up on your screen.
- Regardless of the type of crime, you’re encouraged to report it even if you feel foolish. That helps law enforcement track emerging threats and hopefully catch some of the criminals.