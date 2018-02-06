× ‘El Chapo’ jury will be anonymous

NEW YORK, NY — The federal jury in the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will be anonymous and partially sequestered.

The federal judge presiding over the notorious drug lord’s case granted the government’s motion Monday.

The order said names, addresses, and places of employment will be withheld for the jury’s privacy and protection.

The jury also will be transported to and from the courthouse by U.S. Marshals and be sequestered from the public while at the courthouse.

Prosecutors allege Guzman imported and distributed massive amounts of narcotics and conspired to murder rivals.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to begin in September.