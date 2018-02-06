New Pritzker-Blagojevich audio from FBI wiretaps released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Tribune obtained another wiretap conversation between former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and current democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker.

Previously released recordings have been seen in campaign commercials, where the two democrats discuss how Blagojevich should fill Barack Obama's old senate seat.

In this excerpt, Pritzker suggests Secretary of State Jesse White to appease the African American vote.

Pritzer: “I’m sure you thought of this one, but Jesse White. Even though I know you guys aren’t like, you know, bosom buddies or anything, it covers you on the African-American thing.”

Blagojevich: “Correct."

Pritzker: “(White)’s totally, he’s totally, you know, uh, he’s Senate material in a way that (former Illinois Senate President) Emil Jones isn’t, if I may say."

Blagojevich: "OK."

Pritzker: “I mean, you know. He’s just, I don’t know how to say it exactly, but Emil’s a little more crass.”

Pritzker says appointing White would open up another appointment for Illinois Secretary of State. "It’d be a lot less pressure on you. You don’t have to put an African-American in that spot,” Pritzker says.

Other African Americans discussed on the recording include Valerie Jarrett and Jesse Jackson, Jr. Blagojevich also joked about appointing Obama's former pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

The Tribune asked Pritzker to explain that conversation.

“All I would say is I think that there need to be more, you know, people of color that serve in public office,” Pritzker said. “I mean, I think that’s something, I’ve supported a lot of candidates over the years who are people of color and Jesse White’s, I think, a beloved person in the state of Illinois, so I can only imagine that’s what I had in mind.”

“All I can say is, I mean, I’m somebody who has always stood up for civil rights and somebody who believes strongly that good people should serve in public office,” Pritzker said.