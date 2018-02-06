× Chicago cop under investigation for sexual assault accusations

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer is under investigation for accusations that he sexually assaulted a male suspect in police custody, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The male officer is assigned the Gresham patrol district on the city’s South Side, according to the Tribune.

According to a police spokesperson, he is accused of sexually assaulting the suspect at a hospital.

The incident was reported to police Sunday evening. The Tribune said the officer was on duty at the time.

The cop has been placed on paid desk duty while the investigation takes place.

No criminal charges have been filed.