Josh Karp is a Chicago author who wrote "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," which is now a film on Netflix starring Will Forte.

The biography chronicles the life of Doug Kenney, the co-creator of National Lampoon. The magazine was a hit in the 1970's and 1980's, and Kenney went on to create "Animal House" and "Caddyshack" before his untimely death at the age of 33.

Karp joined WGN Morning News Tuesday to talk about the book and the film.