Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Calgary

* The Flames snapped a six-game losing streak with Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. It was 17th time this season Calgary has played beyond regulation, the most such games in the NHL.

* The Blackhawks fell to 2-4-2 in their last eight games following Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Flames. Chicago has lost 12 games this season after holding a lead, just two fewer than it had all of last season (14).

* Calgary has won both games over Chicago in overtime this season by the score of 4-3. It marks the first time the Flames have won each of the first two meetings from the Blackhawks in a season since 2003-04.

* Sean Monahan took a team-high eight shots and scored 59 seconds into overtime to defeat Chicago on Saturday. Monahan leads the NHL with eight game-winning goals this season, tying his career-high from 2014-15.

* Patrick Kane recorded assists on each of the Blackhawks’ first two goals in Saturday’s loss. Kane has now totaled 43 points (19G, 24A) in just 36 career games against the Flames.

* T.J. Brodie registered two assists to help Calgary to the win on Saturday. Brodie is the first Flames defensemen with 20+ assists in five consecutive seasons since Derek Morris from 1997-98 to 2001-02.