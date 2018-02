Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- At least five semis were involved in a fiery accident in Gurnee.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 94 near Route 21.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The Gurnee Fire Department and Libertyville Fire Department are on the scene.

Significant delays in and approaching the crash site. Use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.