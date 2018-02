Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Based in the 1940’s just after prohibition, Black communities nationwide were thriving from the numbers racket. King of the Policy chronicles what life was like for men and women who were the Kings and Queens of running numbers. This musical has big singing, dancing, and historical context.

(It runs an hour and a half with no intermission and has some references to violence.)

Harold Washington Cultural Center:

4701 S. King Drive

Chicago, IL 60653

www.broadwayinbronzeville.com