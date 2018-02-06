90-year-old man and woman found dead after West Side fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 90-year-old man and woman were killed after an apartment fire in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment building on the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street.

The man and woman were found on the second-floor of the building. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The elderly couple have been identified by relatives as Aldonia and Lewis White.

Aldonia was a retired nurse, and Louis was a veteran.

According to the fire department, the home had fire detectors -- but none were working.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.