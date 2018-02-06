7 men arrested in Lake County prostitution sting

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – Seven men were arrested after police said they tried to pay for sexual acts during an undercover prostitution sting, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Evelio Marquez, 55, Jeremy P. Hoen, 29, Luis Lopez-Arellano, 32, Raymond Berger, 33, Luis E. Cardenas, 48, Dioncio S. Pott, 37, and Elmer E. Rosales, 54 were arrested and charged with solicitation of a sexual act on Monday in the 4100 block of Fountain Square Place in Waukegan, Ill., according to officials.

Police said the Lake County Sherriff’s Gang Task Force went undercover in what officials said was a “continued campaign to to suppress the demand for purchased sex.”

Officials said they used a classified advertising website that is regularly used for prostitution. When the “Johns” arrived and offered money to the undercover detectives, they were arrested.

All seven men are due in court March 12.