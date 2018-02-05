In honor of National Weatherperson's Day, the WGN Morning News team attempts to bring Paul Konrad breakfast in under 60 seconds.
Weather in a Minute: WGN Morning News team celebrates National Weatherperson’s Day
-
Junk Removal 911 gives the perfect gifts to WGN’s Morning News team
-
Woman missing after falling from Carnival cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 1PM CST Saturday – Area-wide Wind-Chill Advisory Sunday evening through Tuesday morning
-
Some local bookstores begin selling controversial tell-all Trump book
-
‘Sullivan’ peers into lives of immigrant-rich soccer team from Rogers Park
-
-
Even with Harden out, Bulls can’t keep pace with the Rockets
-
Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge talk about new Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Sports Feed
-
‘Neighbor helping neighbor’: Firefighters from several states arrive to help California crews
-
Bob Saget stops by WGN Morning News
-
In need of some good news, Blackhawks will get Artem Anisimov back in the lineup
-
-
Promoting from within, Cubs name Brandon Hyde new bench coach
-
WGN Weekend Morning team tries ‘Cookie Challenge’
-
THE MORNING AFTER: One snowy, happy Christmas Eve day