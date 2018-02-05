Watch the first full trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The most anticipated teaser in the galaxy premiered during the biggest game on the planet.

Disney gave the world its first glimpse of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the origin story of the franchise’s beloved smuggler, Han Solo, during NBC’s broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Disney took advantage of the game’s massive audience to give the country a peek at “Solo,” but the full trailer wasn’t released Monday morning.

The minute-long teaser introduced actor Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, who was famously played by Harrison Ford in the original films.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/4QSJUPi8SO — Star Wars (@starwars) February 5, 2018

“So you want to make a difference?” an imperial officer of the Empire says. “Which branch are you interested in joining?”

“I’m going to be a pilot. The best in the galaxy,” Solo responds.

The film’s other stars, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, also made an appearance in the Super Bowl teaser. Viewers were treated to a newer version of Solo’s iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon and a shot of Donald Glover as Solo’s old friend, Lando Calrissian.

The teaser ends with co-pilot Chewbacca putting his furry arm around Ehrenreich’s Solo.

“Solo” is Disney’s latest film to stretch the billion dollar brand beyond the Skywalker saga. Its first attempt, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” made more than $1 billion globally in 2016.

The film has had a few production issues with its original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, both of whom left the project due to creative differences with Disney’s Lucasfilm.

Ron Howard took over after Lord and Miller left.

The latest film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” opened in December and has made more than $1.3 billion worldwide.