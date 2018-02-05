Tuesday to bring a lull between snow systems

Heading into Super Bowl weekend, Chicago had officially logged 10 inches of snow on the season, a level just under 47% of normal. Since then, our snow deficit has been slowly filling. Another 1.9 inches accumulated from a weak system that exited the area late Sunday. Satellite imagery Monday evening showed a much more vigorous system moving quickly across the region, which was expected to leave 2, to as much as 5 inches of new snow. High pressure is to dominate our weather Tuesday, providing a break before more snow arrives Tuesday night. The sub-normal temperature pattern of the past week, that brought the city its 9th sub-zero low Monday morning, is to begin breaking down over the next 6 to 10 days. Ironically, as this process unfolds, it is likely to bring more snow Thursday night into Saturday.