× Snow slowly ending from the west…

Visibilities are slowly increasing in north-central Illinois as the area of snow begins to exit that area. Conditions will slowly be improving in northeast Illinois and the Chicago area through the remainder of the evening as the snow diminishes and ends.

Some late snowfall reports…

Schaumburg 3.4 inches

Franklin Park 1.6 inches

Carbon Hill 2.6 inches

Midway Airport 2.2 inches

O’Hare 1.7 inches (official)

Lemont 2.3 inches

St. Charles 2.3 inches

Herscher 4.6 inches

South Loop 1.1 inches

Streator 6.4 inches