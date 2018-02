× Snow reports from eastern Iowa

The snow that is now beginning across the Chicago area is moving in from Iowa. Here are some snow totals just in from eastern Iowa where the snow continues to fall.

Ainsworth 4.5 inches

Bettendorf 1.5 inches

Iowa City 3.5 inches

Olin 2.5 inches

Marion 2.3 inches

North Liberty 2.8 inches

Cedar Rapids 2.0 inches

Muscatine 3.4 inches

Stanton 1.2 inches

Vinton 1.0 inch

Dubuque 1.0 inch

Independence 2.0 inches

Maquoketa 1.3 inches