Snow moving in on schedule… will significantly impact the evening commute

A winter weather advisory for significant snowfall went into effect across the Chicago area at noon and will remain in effect until midnight. An area of snow is moving east across Iowa and northwest Illinois and will be overspreading northeast Illinois and the Chicago area by late afternoon. Once the snow begins the visibility quickly drops to one-half to 1-mile and even to a quarter mile in bursts of heavier snow. Based on the latest visibility plot the significant snowfall has advanced to a Waukegan-Aurora-Peru line as of 2:30 pm. At St. Charles the visibility was down to 1/2 mile with a half an inch of new snow already on the ground.

The snow will accumulate from the onset, a result of the low temperatures and untreated roads will become snow covered and hazardous. Traffic will be impacted as the snow falls during the evening commute.

Total snowfall is expected to range from 2 to 4 inches far north in southern Wisconsin as much as 6 inches in areas along and south of I-80.