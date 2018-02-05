× Snow now falling across the entire Chicago area

A band of snow moving east from Iowa and northwest Illinois has now spread across the entire Chicago Metro area. With low temperatures and poor visibility, conditions are lined up to produce a slow evening commute.

In Iowa, the heaviest snowfall has been occurring along and south of I-80 where totals have been in the 4-7 inch range. The latest radar trends in Illinois also show the heaviest snowfall in bands along the I-80 corridor.

Some late snowfall totals from eastern Iowa and northwest and north-central Illinois

Stockton IL 3.5 inches

Clinton IA 1.3 inches

Rock Island IL 2.0 inches

Tiffin IA 4.1 inches

Solon IA 3.3 inches

Cedar Rapids IA 3.2 inches

Cambridge IL 2.3 inches

Altona IL 3.8 inches

Rio IL 2.5 inches

Capron IL 0.7 inches