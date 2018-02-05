Lunchbreak: Mac & cheese with burnt ends

Real Urban Barbecue Chef Dean Eliacostas

John Hennessy, 2018 Chicago Auto Show Chairman

Real Urban BBQ

http://www.realurbanbbq.com/

610 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL

1260 S Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL

​2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, IL​

5238 W. Touhy Avenue, Skokie​

Events:

The Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity – Friday, February 9th, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

http://www.FirstLookforCharity.org

Chicago Auto Show

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Monday, Feb 19

McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 10 – 18 –10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Feb. 19 — 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Adults $13, Seniors $7, Kids age 7-12 $7, Kids age 6 and under free

www.chicagoautoshow.com

Recipe:

Mac Attack – homemade Mac & Cheese topped with Burnt Ends

Real Urban Mac and Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups whole milk

8 oz butter

8 oz All-purpose flour

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 lbs. elbow pasta, uncooked

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded provolone cheese

1 cup grated Sharp cheddar cheese

1 tbls. dry mustard

1 tsp ground black pepper

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium saucepan melt butter on medium heat add flour slowly until well combined. Should have a wet sand consistency. Cook roux for 3-5 minutes until a tan color is achieved.

Then add milk and cream stirring frequently and bring to a simmer, then add dry mustard and black pepper.

While your cream mixture is coming to a simmer bring a pot of water to a boil.

Add 2 tbls. of salt to the boiling water add the pasta and cook until al dente, once pasta is cooked stain in a colander but do not rinse toss with 1 tbls. of oil.

Gradually stir in grated sharp cheddar cheese, grated mozzarella cheese, grated provolone cheese. Reduce heat to low, and continue to stir just until all cheese is melted, then add parmesan cheese.

Add to your cooked pasta and serve immediately.

Real Urban Barbecue’s Smoked Brisket

Any smoker will work. Wood, charcoal, Green Egg.

Season both sides with Real Urban BBQ rub.

Smoke fat side up: 6 hours at 198, then another 8 hours at 250.

Reach internal temp of 198 – 205.

Cool 2 hours prior to cutting.

Always cut against the grain.

Turning Brisket into Burnt Ends

Start with your smoked brisket.

Remove deckle and trim fat (deckle is the top portion of the brisket).

Re-season with Real Urban BBQ rub.

Re-smoke for 3-4 hours until outside gets crispy.

Remove from smoker, cut into 1 – 1.5 inch cubes, place on sheet pan.

Laddle favorite Real Urban BBQ sweet sauce over cubes.