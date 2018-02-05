× Latest meso-scale discussion from SPC targets I-80 corridor south for heaviest snowfall

Mesoscale Discussion 0049 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0457 PM CST Mon Feb 05 2018 Areas affected...Portions of far southeastern Iowa into northern Indiana Concerning...Heavy snow Valid 052257Z - 060300Z SUMMARY...Moderate to occasionally heavy snow will continue across parts of northern Illinois into northern Indiana for a few more hours. Rates up to one inch per hour will be possible. DISCUSSION...Regional radar data highlight a progressive, but organized band of snowfall extending from southeastern Iowa into northwestern Indiana late this afternoon. Satellite and radar data suggest that isentropic ascent within the 700-500mb layer is fostering efficient ice-crystal production aloft, and forecast soundings indicate that modest aggregation processes may also be augmenting snowfall rates. These conclusions are consistent with radar cross-sections showing an increase in reflectivity and decrease in differential reflectivity in the direction towards ground (within the heaviest parts of the band). Additionally, while the dendritic growth layer is not particularly deep (somewhat limiting rates), adequate ascent above 700mb is favorable for dendritic/planar crystals, and modest enhancements in KDP are noted around 12-17K ft. This microphysical profile should continue to yield snowfall rates up to one inch per hour as the band advances east. However, rates should gradually diminish later this evening and with eastward extent, owing to a decrease in ascent within the -10 to -20 C layer.