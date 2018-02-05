Latest meso-scale discussion from SPC targets I-80 corridor south for heaviest snowfall

Mesoscale Discussion 0049
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0457 PM CST Mon Feb 05 2018
Areas affected...Portions of far southeastern Iowa into northern
Indiana
Concerning...Heavy snow
Valid 052257Z - 060300Z
SUMMARY...Moderate to occasionally heavy snow will continue across
parts of northern Illinois into northern Indiana for a few more
hours. Rates up to one inch per hour will be possible.
DISCUSSION...Regional radar data highlight a progressive, but
organized band of snowfall extending from southeastern Iowa into
northwestern Indiana late this afternoon. Satellite and radar data
suggest that isentropic ascent within the 700-500mb layer is
fostering efficient ice-crystal production aloft, and forecast
soundings indicate that modest aggregation processes may also be
augmenting snowfall rates. These conclusions are consistent with
radar cross-sections showing an increase in reflectivity and
decrease in differential reflectivity in the direction towards
ground (within the heaviest parts of the band). Additionally, while
the dendritic growth layer is not particularly deep (somewhat
limiting rates), adequate ascent above 700mb is favorable for
dendritic/planar crystals, and modest enhancements in KDP are noted
around 12-17K ft. This microphysical profile should continue to
yield snowfall rates up to one inch per hour as the band advances
east. However, rates should gradually diminish later this evening
and with eastward extent, owing to a decrease in ascent within the
-10 to -20 C layer.