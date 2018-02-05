× Ivanka Trump to attend Olympics closing ceremony

Ivanka Trump will lead the Presidential delegation to South Korea for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic winter games, a White House official told CNN Monday.

The first daughter and senior adviser was asked to attend the closing ceremony by her father, President Donald Trump, and the United States Olympic Committee, the official said. Vice President Mike Pence is currently en route to Asia, where he will lead the United States delegation to the opening ceremony later this week and attend some events.

Trump will also attend some of the sporting events where the US is represented, the official said, adding that additional members of the delegation will be announced in the coming days.

Trump, who has a portfolio in the West Wing that includes women’s economic empowerment, workforce development and tax reform, worked with the International Olympic Committee and the city of Los Angeles to bring the summer Olympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, the first summer Olympics to be hosted in the United States since Atlanta in 1996.

“Getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics! #Olympics2018 #TeamUSA,” Trump tweeted last week.

Her mother, Ivana Trump, was a competitive skier, a talent that helped her leave communist Czechoslovakia.

The Winter Olympics begin February 8 and conclude with the closing ceremony February 25.