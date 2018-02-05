× ‘Frasier’ star John Mahoney dies at 77

Beloved “Frasier” star John Mahoney died Sunday, TMZ reported. He was 77.

Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane. He played the role of Frasier and Niles’ father for 11 seasons. Mahoney was nominated for an Emmy twice for the role. He won a SAG award for his role on the show.

He also had roles in “Flipped,” “Barton Fink,” “Say Anything” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. Mahoney worked in film and television for more than three decades.

Mahoney was born in England but was a long time resident of Oak Park, Illinois. He was also part of the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago. The theater canceled their performance for Monday night.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away. Tonight’s opening night performance of You Got Older has been cancelled. We are instead inviting all to gather in Front Bar this evening. All are welcome to join us. pic.twitter.com/k8yrrR7ICA — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) February 6, 2018

Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg mourned Mahoney’s loss on Twitter.

“I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor,” Greenberg said. “We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together.”

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018

Mahoney also worked in theater. He was awarded a Tony award in 1986 for ‘Best Featured Actor in a Play’ for his role in “The House of Blue Leaves.”

He died while in hospice care in Chicago.