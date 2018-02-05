Corey Crawford skates for third straight day before Blackhawks practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They're baby steps, but three days of skating is the most work on the ice Corey Crawford has done since Christmas.

"It's like with anybody's recovery. There's always a process that's in place," explained head coach Joel Quenneville. "You always want to push it as much as you can. When it's time, it's time."

That time could be coming sooner than later - days even.

"That would be optimistic when I say days," Quenneville shrugged. "But, the fact that he's on the ice - I don't think it will be too far away once he's practicing with us that he'd be able to play."

Crawford has been out of commission since the end of December with an undisclosed upper body injury.

Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass have shared the net in his absence.

Glass gets the start in goal Tuesday, when the Hawks play the Calgary Flames for the second time in four days.