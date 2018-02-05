Updates at wgntv.com/weather.
Snow continues throughout week
-
Cold weather continues; Snow possible this weekend
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
Gradual warmup throughout week
-
Cold temps continue, weekend snow possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
-
Warm-up continues, colder temps return later in week
-
Dust off those snow shovels—active winter weather ahead
-
Snow expected on and off throughout the week
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
-
Snow on the way, gradual warmup coming
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible
-
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow