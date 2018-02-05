× Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Sacramento

* The Bulls are 14-5 (.737) against the Kings since the 2008-09 season. That is Chicago’s second-best record against any single opponent in that span (15-5, .750 against New Orleans).

* Chicago’s losing streak is now at six games after falling to the Clippers, 113-103, Saturday. Prior to the losing streak, the Bulls owned the seventh-best record in the NBA from December 8 to January 20 (15-8, .652).

* Bobby Portis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers. He has six double-doubles off the bench this season, which is tied for most in the NBA with three others.

* Sacramento fell at home to Dallas Saturday, 106-99. The Kings have scored fewer than 100 points 29 times this season, which is most in the NBA.

* The Kings lost Saturday despite shooting 52.4 percent from the floor. Sacramento has posted just a 4-5 (.444) record when shooting 50 percent or better, second worst in the NBA (Memphis: 3-4, .429).

* George Hill is second in the NBA in three-point percentage. The only Kings to finish in the top two of the NBA in three-point percentage were Jim Les in 1990-91 (first) and Anthony Peeler in 2003-04 (first).