Paul Konrad gets a break as Bob Saget fills in to report the seven-day weather forecast for this week. Saget's stand up comedy tour stops at Thalia Hall in Pilsen Thursday
Bob Saget reports weather forecast on WGN Morning News
-
Bob Saget stops by WGN Morning News
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning weather forecast
-
Chance the Rapper tries his hand as a WGN weatherman
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
Arctic cold to grip city into the new year
-
Map shows climatological chance of a White Christmas in Chicago and beyond
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
Winter Weather Advisory ends – next up possible accumulating lake-effect snow
-
-
Illinois Groundhog Woodstock Willie also predicts 6 more weeks of winter
-
Over 400 flights canceled as Winter Weather Advisory takes effect
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast