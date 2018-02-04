× Woman, 26, sexually assaulted in Wrigleyville, police say

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man they said sexually assaulted a woman in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

The 26-year-old woman was walking on Cornelia Street from Sheffield Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by the offender.

Police said the man pushed the woman into an alley between Wilton and Fremont streets. The man asked the woman if she had any money on her. The woman handed the offender money and then he pushed her against a garbage can and pulled down her pants. Police said the man then began to sexually assault her.

The offender left the area when residents of the apartment building arrived.

The offender is described as a black male 23 to 29 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, medium brown complexion and possibly a thin mustache. Police said he was wearing baggy jeans and a red jacket with a white stripe. The jacket possibly had a white star on the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8200.