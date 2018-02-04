Sunday Brunch: Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Eddie Mahoney, operating partner of The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, demonstrated how to make their signature award-winning Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings for viewers to make at their Super Bowl watch parties.

The Fifty/50

2047 W. Division Street

thefifty50.com

The Fifty/50’s Spicy Garlic Chicken Wing Sauce

(Yields 1/2 gallon)

6 cups of Fifty/50 Hot Sauce (or any preferred hot sauce)

¼ tsp. of cayenne

½ tbsp. of white pepper

2 tbsp. of salt

1/2 lemon (juiced)

½ tbsp. of chicken base

1 tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsp. of brown sugar

2 ½ tbsp. honey

½ cup of granulated garlic

½ cup of roasted garlic

1 ½cups of water

¼ cup of corn starch

Start by taking the hot sauce (of your choice) and putting it in a large pot. Add all of the ingredients (except for the corn starch and water) to the pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, make a slurry in a separate bowl with corn starch and water, then add to the pot. Boil for one minute and the sauce is ready. Bread a dozen chicken wings in a mixture of all purpose, whole wheat, and cracker meal flours. Fry them in oil at 350 degrees for 8 min or until 165 degrees internally. They will be a crispy golden brown on the outside and nice and juicy on the inside. Drizzle the Spicy Garlic Sauce generously on top and serve.