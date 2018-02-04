Sunday Brunch: Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings

CHICAGO -- Eddie Mahoney, operating partner of The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, demonstrated how to make their signature award-winning Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings for viewers to make at their Super Bowl watch parties.
The Fifty/50
2047 W. Division Street
thefifty50.com
The Fifty/50’s Spicy Garlic Chicken Wing Sauce
(Yields 1/2 gallon)
6 cups of Fifty/50 Hot Sauce (or any preferred hot sauce)
¼ tsp. of cayenne
½ tbsp. of white pepper
2 tbsp. of salt
1/2 lemon (juiced)
½ tbsp. of chicken base
1 tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce
3 tbsp. of brown sugar
2 ½ tbsp. honey
½ cup of granulated garlic
½ cup of roasted garlic
1 ½cups of water
¼ cup of corn starch
- Start by taking the hot sauce (of your choice) and putting it in a large pot.
- Add all of the ingredients (except for the corn starch and water) to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, make a slurry in a separate bowl with corn starch and water, then add to the pot.
- Boil for one minute and the sauce is ready.
- Bread a dozen chicken wings in a mixture of all purpose, whole wheat, and cracker meal flours.
- Fry them in oil at 350 degrees for 8 min or until 165 degrees internally. They will be a crispy golden brown on the outside and nice and juicy on the inside.
- Drizzle the Spicy Garlic Sauce generously on top and serve.
