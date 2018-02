Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected Sunday in the Chicago area and another 2 to 4 could be on the way Monday. Wind chills Sunday night could be as low as -15.

There is a haze over the city right now, creating low visability for drivers this morning. pic.twitter.com/fiKOoVOiE7 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 4, 2018

Mix of freezing drizzle & light snow will change to all

light snow by late this AM along & south of I-88. The freezing drizzle & falling temps will cause patchy icy spots on untreated roadways & sidewalks. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to

use extreme caution. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 4, 2018