× Slippery roads and poor visibility this afternoon until band of snow exits the area- More snow on the way Monday afternoon/night

Snow has been falling intermittently across the Chicago area since Saturday evening with most areas getting accumulations in the 2-3 inch range. the snow will be moving out of the area by this evening, but until it does it is leaving a legacy of poor visibility and slippery roads as temperatures continue to fall through the teens. The heaviest snowfall is associated with the lowest visibility. Through early afternoon storm total snowfall at Midway Airport since Saturday evening was around 3 inches.

More snow is on the way beginning Monday afternoon and ending overnight as a fast moving system moves across the area. Snow totals should be larger with this storm with current forecasts targeting the 3-6 inch range. This snow should reach its peak intensity Monday evening and could seriously impact the evening commute.