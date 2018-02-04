Report: Brief ‘equipment failure’ causes screens to go black during Super Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most talked-about 30 seconds of Super Bowl LII outside of the game itself may not be a commercial, but rather a short period of dead air caused by an apparent equipment failure, Variety reports.
The outage appeared to be widespread, with people on social media cross the country expressing confusion over the break in coverage, including WGN’s own Dean Richards.
NBC could potentially lose millions of dollars in ad revenue if a commercial failed to air during the Super Bowl, which many fans were quick to point out on social media.
But according to the report from Variety, NBC released a brief statement that said: “We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved… No game action or commercial time were missed.”
Did your screen go dark? Let us know on Facebook: