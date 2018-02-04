× Report: Brief ‘equipment failure’ causes screens to go black during Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most talked-about 30 seconds of Super Bowl LII outside of the game itself may not be a commercial, but rather a short period of dead air caused by an apparent equipment failure, Variety reports.

The outage appeared to be widespread, with people on social media cross the country expressing confusion over the break in coverage, including WGN’s own Dean Richards.

Did anyone else’s TV just go black ?

Not that I don’t have 100% faith in my cable provider during the SB. — DeanRichards (@DeanRichards) February 5, 2018

There was about 30 seconds of dead air after going to break just a few minutes ago on the #Super Bowl broadcast. Any chance anyone bought the time just to leave it blank? — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 5, 2018

NBC could potentially lose millions of dollars in ad revenue if a commercial failed to air during the Super Bowl, which many fans were quick to point out on social media.

But according to the report from Variety, NBC released a brief statement that said: “We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved… No game action or commercial time were missed.”

From NBC Sports spokesperson: "We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018

Did your screen go dark? Let us know on Facebook: