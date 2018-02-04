× More accumulating snow on the way – an additional 3 to 6-inches expected Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area

All of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana including Chicago is included in a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map) calling for 3 to 6-inches of snow Monday afternoon and evening (noon to Midnight CST). Heaviest snow could hit during the late afternoon/early evening commute, so if you anticipate outdoor activity during that time-frame be prepared for slick conditions and slow/hazardous travel.

At the same time Sunday’s snowfall ends from the west this evening/overnight in northwest Indiana, snow will be developing over the central plains in advance of low pressure moving east out of the Rockies. Snow will spread across Iowa into western Illinois Monday forenoon – reaching our westernmost portions by late morning and spreading across the remainder of northwest Illinois into northwest Indiana by mid-afternoon. Snow will end from the west Monday evening with storm totals in the 3 to 6-inch range.

The heavy snow band will extend north into southern Wisconsin and southern Lower Michigan as well as central Illinois and central Indiana into northwest Ohio, so travel in all directions out of Chicago will be impacted.