3 teens charged in Streeterville attempted carjacking

CHICAGO – Three teens were charged with an attempted carjacking in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood Friday night.

The teens are 14, 15 and 17. They all face felony charges including attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and vehicular hijacking.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Ohio Street. A man left his car running while unloading luggage outside the DoubleTree Hotel and the teen reportedly jumped into the car and tried to drive off.

The incident was caught on video. The man in the video, pinning down one of the suspects is retired police officer Ricky Fobbs.

Fobbs was unloading luggage at a hotel when the suspect slipped into the car, and tried to drive off.

Fobbs chased the teen, yanked him out of the car, and wrestled him to the ground.

Once Fobbs had him pinned, the suspect’s accomplices tried to run Fobbs over.

But dozens of people jumped in to help, including a man in a wheelchair.

They blocked the car from hitting Fobbs.

