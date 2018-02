× 18-year-old fatally stabbed in East Garfield Park hotel ID’d

CHICAGO – An 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in East Garfield Park Friday has been identified.

Police identified the victim as Brandon Porter-Young.

He was found with multiple stab wounds Friday night around 10 p.m. at the JR Plaza Hotel in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

No one is in custody.