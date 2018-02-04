× 1 dead, 2 wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 117th and Sangamon streets. The victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired and they were hit.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and left shoulder and he died at the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the hand and is in good condition. A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after being wounded in the arm.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.