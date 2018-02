× Woman dies in fire on North Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead following an overnight fire in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. to the building on Kenmore and Glenlake.

Firefighters found the body of the 76-year-old woman inside the apartment building, after getting the flames under control.

Both her cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.