Task force formed to combat carjackings in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Crime statistics have shown a sharp rise in carjackings in Chicago. Police are now forming a taskforce being formed to try to reverse this trend.

Police are teaming up with the ATF, Illinois state police, local and federal prosecutors as well as some suburban police departments. Their goal is to try to figure out a way to combat the surge in carjackings.

The taskforce approach has been used before. Last year, police announced it was teaming up with the FBI to target carjackings. In 2017, there were around 1,000 carjackings in the city. It was the highest number in a decade.

And the rising numbers continued in the first month of this year.

Police say many of the stolen cars are being used to carry out other crimes.

Victims are often being carjacked at gunpoint. That's why the ATF will be involved and focusing on illegal guns being used.

The first big planning meeting for the taskforce is scheduled for Monday at police headquarters.