Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher elected to Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Another Monster of the Midway is headed to Canton.

Brian Urlacher, a finalist on his first ballot was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Urlacher played for the Bears from 2000-2012 and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times in his career.

The former ninth overall pick out of New Mexico was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2000 before becoming a four-time first-team All Pro.

Urlacher finished his career with 1,358 tackles, 41.5 sacks and 22 interceptions.