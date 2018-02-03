× Snow is falling across north portions of the Chicago area this evening

Snow has begun falling across the north portions of the Chicago area this evening as noted by the lowering visibility, especially near the Wisconsin border. Temperatures climbed above freezing Saturday, so at first some of the snow was melting on contact, but as temperatures fall back toward the freezing mark, the ground is beginning to whiten in many locations. This first wave of snow should taper off later this evening before the next round of snow arrives during the overnight hours, when the main accumulations are expected to occur, continuing into Sunday morning.

Total accumulations by late Sunday are expected to be in the 1-3 inch range in most locations, but areas north of the city toward Wisconsin and near the lake could get a bit more as lake-effect kicks in. Temperatures will fall sharply during the day on Sunday as north winds increase to 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

Another round of accumulating snow is expected to develop in the Chicago area late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.