Snow in the forecast… and refunds? Furniture store’s promotion bets against Mother Nature

For the fourth year in a row, a Chicago area furniture retailer is betting millions against Mother Nature.

Art Van Furniture is offering full refunds for purchases of $999 or more, made between January 5th and 8th if it snows at least three inches on Super Bowl Sunday.

The promotion is based on snow measurement at O’Hare between 12:01 a.m and 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins for the area at 9 p.m. Saturday with 3 to 5-inches of snow possible in some places.

The company refunded more than two million dollars in 2015 when 16.2 inches of snow fell on game day.