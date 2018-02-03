Political ad at center of controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A political ad in the race for governor is the source of controversy on the campaign trail.

The ad is from his Republican challenger State Rep. Jeanne Ives and it started running this weekend.

Governor Rauner speaking tonight at the Equality Illinois Gala, did not address it publicly.

Some have labeled it transphobic , sexist and racist. The chair of the Illinois Republican Party called on Ives to take the ad down and apologize immediately.

All of this comes as Gov. Rauner made his first appearance ever at the annual Equality Illinois Gala. Rauner and his wife donated 25-thousand dollars to be platinum sponsors. The organization supports Civil rights work for the LGBTQ community.

Mayor Emanuel and several Democratic candidates for governor were among the politicians packing the Hilton's grand ballroom. Governor Rauner did not stop to answer questions from reporters and he was heckled a bit during very brief remarks.

A spokesperson for the Ives campaign says Ives is traveling downstate today, and She is not pulling the ad, because she is not intimidated by Gov. Rauner and what she called his paid party mouthpieces.