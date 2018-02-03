× Officials say suburban man found in apartment was stabbed to death

OAK PARK, Ill. — Officials say the elderly man found dead in a suburban apartment was stabbed to death.

Police have now ruled the death of 77-year-old Sergio Quiano a homicide.

Oak Park police say a janitor discovered the victim’s body around 1 p.m. Friday in an apartment in the 1000 block of North Blvd. A friend of Quiano requested a well being check.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oak Park Police.

41.885032 -87.784503