J.J. Watt wins Walter Payton Man of Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The recipient of the award recognizes a player’s contribution in his community and to society in general.

Watt, in his seventh NFL season and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had the goal of raising $200,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

His fundraising did a whole lot more, bringing in an incredible $37 million in 19 days. Watt has dedicated himself to finding organizations that will apply the funds in a way he has promised both donors and victims of the storm.