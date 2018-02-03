Burglary alerts issued throughout the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating a series of bold robberies in two Chicago neighborhoods.

First, in Albany Park, police say suspects have forced their way into apartments.

In two incidents, on North Spaulding and North Drake, two men forced their way in to apartments through the front door. The burglars took small items that they could grab and ran away.

There are have been more than five burglaries in the area since the middle of January

Police are asking residents to make sure they lock their doors and get an alarm system if they can.

The other neighborhood on alert is Bronzeville were there have been four burglaries.

Chicago police say it's a smash and grab ring. The suspects have used bricks to break windows or kick in the front door. The burglars grab what they can and take off.

The crimes started on January 11th in areas near 40th and Cottage Grove, and 45th and Drexel.

Most crimes have happened during the day when most people are at work.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.