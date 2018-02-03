× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ LA Clippers

* This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Clippers in 2017-18. The Clippers have won the last three games in this series.

* The Bulls have dropped their last five contests, with their opponents averaging 117.8 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting (.406 3P%) during this skid.

* The Clippers have allowed 100 or more points in each of their last 15 games. The last time they had a longer such streak was when they gave up 100+ points in 16 straight contests, April 6-November 15, 1994.

* Denzel Valentine struggled with his shot a bit to start the season, making just 38.2 percent of his field-goal attempts through games on November 30. But he has been much more effective from the field since December 1, hitting 45.8 percent of his attempts.

* Lou Williams has poured in 20+ points in each of the last 13 games in which he has come off the bench. This is the longest such streak by any player since at least the start of 1985-86 season (streaks exclude any games started by player).

* Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic are all expected to make their Clippers’ debuts on Saturday. Bradley had 26 points and went 6-for-10 from behind the arc in Detroit’s loss to Chicago on January 13, but he missed the Pistons’ last two games with a sore groin; his status is day-to-day.