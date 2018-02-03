Blackhawks Corey Crawford skates for first time since injury

CHICAGO – Corey Crawford was back on the ice Saturday for the first time since the end of December.

Head coach Joel Quenneville said he skated back home in Chicago and is expected to do the same on Sunday.

The last time Crawford was in net for the Blackhawks was two days before Christmas, in a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Corey Crawford skated today in Chicago. He’s expected to skate tomorrow as well. #Blackhawks — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) February 3, 2018

Blackhawks update: Corey Crawford worked out on the ice for the first time today in Chicago. No report on how he fared or responded, but Joel Quenneville said it was an encouraging development. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) February 3, 2018

The Hawks have gone 7-7-2 in the past 16 games without him.

Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass have taken over the goaltending duties in the meantime.

Glass, a Calgary native, will start between the pipes Saturday night against the Flames.