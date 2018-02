MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Our own Jarrett Payton is in Minnesota this weekend for Super Bowl festivities including the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Jarrett, along with his family, have been tweeting, ‘gramming and snapchatting their way through Minneapolis.

We’ve collected a few of his most memorable moments so far.

Walked into the restroom at Burch where we are having our #WPMOY Lunch and look what i saw…🚫🧀 #Bears #SBLII pic.twitter.com/v47KCYDwT0 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 2, 2018

For the 2nd year in the row we were blessed to run into @SterlingKBrown. Such an honor sir. #NFLHonors #SBLII #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/akCduts4va — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 4, 2018

Look who I just ran into up here at #SBLII. The 🦊. We had a great conversation tonight. pic.twitter.com/geK5JkgDRI — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 2, 2018

Just hanging with my fav QB of all time @DanMarino at the #WPMOY welcome reception. #SBLII pic.twitter.com/jmSaN99NXR — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 2, 2018