× Accumulating snow Chicago-area-wide tonight into Sunday – heaviest 3 to 5-inch snowfall in counties adjacent to Lake Michigan

Accumulating snow is forecast to spread from west to east across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight, gradually ending from the west Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map) for 3 to 5-inches of snow is in effect later this evening overnight into Sunday for close-in counties around the Lake Michigan shoreline. Farther away from the influence of the lake, snowfall totals will be more on the order of 1 to 3-inches. Snow will end from the west Sunday with the Winter Weather Advisory ending around noon in counties north of Chicago and 6PM in Chicago south and east into northwest Indiana.

A center of low pressure will move east out of the plains tracking across Chicago later tonight, shifting east of our area Sunday. System snow will be enhanced by lake-effect snow showers, as the low pressure moves overhead and just to our east and winds swing around to the north-northeast and then northwest – hence the greater snowfall expected along counties adjacent to Lake Michigan .

If planning on travel, prepare for snow-covered roads and slick driving conditions developing this evening and continuing into Sunday.