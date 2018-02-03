3 arrested in connection with attempted carjacking in Streeterville

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested three people in connection with an attempted carjacking Friday night in Streeterville.

One of the suspects is 15-years-old.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Ohio St. A man left his car running while unloading luggage outside the DoubleTree Hotel and the teen reportedly jumped into the car and tried to drive off.

Police say the man pulled the teen out of the car, subdued him, and called 911.

Police say the other two suspects drove the teen to the scene in a stolen car.