Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police arrested a teen during an attempting carjacking Friday night in Streeterville.

Police say a person who was unloading a car outside the DoubleTree Hotel in the 300 block of East Ohio St when a 15-year-old allegedly attempted to steal it.

Police say the suspect got into the running car and attempted to drive off.

But witnesses stopped the teen and held him at the scene until police arrived.

Charges are pending.